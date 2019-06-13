Mary Gilliam-Scott COLUMBIA, SC - Funeral services for Ms. Mary Gilliam-Scott will be held 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) Friday at First Nazareth Baptist Church, 2351 Gervais Street with burial at Memorial Gardens of Columbia. Viewing for Ms. Gilliam-Scott will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her daughter, Tiffany Gilliam-Adams; grandson, Remington Adams; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Ms. Gilliam-Scott can be made at www.myersmortuary.sc.com.
Published in The State on June 13, 2019