Mary T. Gooden FLORENCE Mary Thames Gooden, 76, passed away on May 1, 2019. Funeral Services will be at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, Sunday May 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Mrs. Gooden was born in Moncks Corner, SC, the daughter of the late Brown David, Sr. and Lucille Sauls Thames. Mary was a member of John Calvin Presbyterian Church.. She had a Masters degree and taught English in the Public School System. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Delta Kappa Gamma, several Bridge Clubs and the Renaissance Club. She was married to the late Dr. DeWitt T. Gooden, III. Surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth R. Gooden; grandchildren, Canyon (Justin) Duncan, Dezert Gooden, Cypress Eisenmann, Eric and Alex Shores.; sisters-in-law, June Corbett Thames, Louise Britt Thames; nephew, Mark (Rose) Martin and special friends, Maria Volk and family. She is preceded in death by two sons, Robert Alan Gooden and Gregory Dewitt Gooden,two brothers, Brown David Thames, Jr. and William Sidney Thames. Memorials may be made to the Clemson Foundation, Dewitt Gooden Scholarship, P O Box 1889, Clemson, South Carolina 29633. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh,com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501.

