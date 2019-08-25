Mary E. Green LEXINGTON - Funeral services for Mary E. Green, 96, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 1541 Lake Murray Blvd., Columbia, SC 29212. Mrs. Green was born July 5, 1923 and passed away on August 22, 2019. Her career spanned over 30 years in the government. She loved her garden and her family. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Harrison (George Seth); daughter-in-law, Laura Green; grandchildren, Rick Green, Nikki Carter, Greg Carberry and Josh Harrison and families; two sisters, a brother, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by son, Bobby Green; seven brothers; two sisters, and several nieces and nephews. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2019