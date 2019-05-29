Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Griffin Branham. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Griffin Branham WEST COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Mary Branham, 94, who passed away on May 25, 2019 will be held in the chapel of Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service of West Columbia on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 11am with Rev. Dr. Karen Young officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.Burial will follow at Celestial Memorial Gardens. The family asks that all former Boy Scout Troop 25 serve as honorary pallbearers. Born December 11, 1924 in Peterborough, England to Edith and Alexander Griffin. Mary came to the US after WWII to be with her late husband, James Albert Branham. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of West Columbia, Where she carried out the Greeting card ministry and also assisted her husband and son with Boy Scout Troop 25. Mary is survived by her children, Jim Branham of West Columbia and Donna B. Chapman (Leonard) who were also her caregivers for many years. Also surviving are granddaughter, Jennifer, nephews in England, and many of her husband's family. Mary is predeceased by her brother, Alan Griffin, and her granddaughter Lisa Chapman. The compassionate care and support given by Lutheran Hospice is sincerely appreciated. Please sign the online guest book at

