Mary H. Johnson
Mary H. Johnson
November 22, 2020
Gaston, South Carolina - The graveside service for Mrs. Mary H. Johnson, 69, of Gaston will be held 1:00 p.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Emmanuel Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Cemetery in Swansea. Mrs. Johnson passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 28, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may call at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Taris and Janice Smith. Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published in The State on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
NOV
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Emmanuel Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
