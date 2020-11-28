Mary H. Johnson

November 22, 2020

Gaston, South Carolina - The graveside service for Mrs. Mary H. Johnson, 69, of Gaston will be held 1:00 p.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Emmanuel Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Cemetery in Swansea. Mrs. Johnson passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 28, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Taris and Janice Smith. Friends may also call the funeral home.





