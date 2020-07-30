Mary Harrison

Mary Jane Culbertson Harrison LEXINGTON - Jane C. Harrison, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, was born October 25, 1945 in Charlotte, NC and passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Ernest B. and Florence Vanadore Culbertson. Mrs. Harrison graduated from Greenwood High School, attended Lander College and received a Master's Degree from the University of South Carolina. She was a teacher for forty-two years, with the majority of her career at Lexington Elementary School, teaching fourth grade and serving as a math coach. She also taught adult education for Lexington School District One and worked at Babcock Center for many years. Jane deeply loved her family, friends, and church family. She and Glenn began the "Bread Ministry" at Round Hill Baptist, making over 500 visits to greet newcomers. She was a member of the Ladies Care Team, a leader in Sr. Adult Ministry, and an active participant in the Faith Senior Adult class. Mrs. Harrison is survived by her husband, James Glenn Harrison; daughter, Beth Norton (Kevin); son, John Harrison (Amanda); grandchildren, Sara Norton and Lachlan Harrison; sisters, Laura Boland (Kirk) and Debbie Culbertson (Scott Jourdan); and beloved niece, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sara Jean Harrison. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Round Hill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. The service will be viewable via livestream on the Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel's Facebook page. Memorials may be made to Manna House at Round Hill Baptist Church, 230 Persimmon Ln., Lexington, SC 29072. The family requests that guests follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. For those who choose to attend, thank you for your extra vigilance and thinking of others when practicing safety protocols. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net