Mary Helen Jones Walker COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Helen Jones Walker will be held Saturday, 11:00 a.m., at the Journey United Methodist Church, with burial in the Memorial Gardens of Columbia. A family visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Greenview First Baptist Church. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Surviving are: husband, 1St Sgt. (Ret.) Herman Walker; daughters, Cynthia Jones (Wilson) Rowson and Dr. Teresa Jones Holmes; brother, Arthur Lee Jones; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Oct. 4, 2019