Service Information Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-9386 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 Funeral service 11:00 AM Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150

Mary Helen Ouzts Rogers SUMTER - Mary Helen Ouzts Rogers, 91, widow of Thomas Luther "Luke" Rogers, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Covenant Place. Born October 17, 1927, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Curtis Roy Ouzts. Mrs. Rogers was educated in the public schools of Ninety-Six, SC and received her BA degree in English from Winthrop College in 1948. While at Winthrop, she was affiliated with several clubs, the BSU and the Student Government board. She earned a MEd equivalent degree from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. Mrs. Rogers taught school for 33 years in District 17, District 2, and Wilson Hall. She was a devoted wife, mother and teacher. She was a charter member of Alice Drive Baptist Church and was a present member of First Baptist Church. She was a member of the Faith Sunday School class, former member of the WMU, and was former chairman of the flower committee. She was a former Tuomey volunteer, substitute teacher, Nursery School teacher, volunteer for the Heart, Cancer and March of Dimes. She served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board and was the chairman. While a teacher, she was a member of NEA, SCEA, Palmetto State Teachers Association, Pee Dee International Reading Association, SC Teachers of Mathematics and served as Math-A-Thon Chairman and lead teacher. She was also a member and chairman of numerous educational and curriculum committees. Social memberships include The Trian Club, Sunset Country Club, Golden Girls' Club, and Thursday's Women Club. She is survived by a son, T. L. "Tommy" Rogers, Jr. (Cindy Rogers) of Macon, Ga.; a daughter, Helen Teresa "Terri" Seignious (Dr. David Seignious) of Johns Island, SC; and four grandchildren, Dr. Allison Paine (Joel) and Dr. Trey Rogers; Patrick Seignious (Nicole Seignious), and Hayden Seignious; two great-grandchildren, Tabitha Paine and J. J. Paine. She was preceded in death by a sister, Myrtle O. Buddin. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday September 19 in the Chapel of the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Calvert officiating. Burial will be in the Sumter Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Young, Dick Mahon, Mark Brody, Curtis Spencer, Buddy Harper and Eddie Newman. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. R. E. McDowell, Jimmy Newman, Mike Newman, Bobby Rabon, Sonny Hurst, and Tommy Hall. The family will receive friends from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. Wednesday September 18 at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, P. O. Box 2229, Sumter, SC 29151, First Baptist Church, 107 E. Liberty St., Sumter, SC 29150, Covenant Place, 2825 Carter Road, Sumter, SC 29150 or to a . Online condolences may be sent to

