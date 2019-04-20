Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Rider Heriot COLUMBIA - Mary Rider Heriot, took flight on April 16, 2019. A native of Pennsylvania, she graduated from Oil City High School in 1939 and from Philadelphia General Hospital's School of Nursing in 1942. She responded to the call for nurses to support the war effort. As an Army nurse she was assigned first to New Guinea, where she met her future husband, Henry Heriot. They were both transferred multiple times to various locations in the Pacific Theater. After the war ended, they were married in the Philippines. They eventually settled in Cayce, SC. Mary held degrees from Furman University and the University of South Carolina and retired from state government after 30 years of service. Her state service included serving as Director of Admissions and later as Dean of Students at Midlands Technical College and then as Director of Planning and Research for the SC Commission on Aging. Throughout her life, Mary was committed to equal rights for all and devoted much of her energy to the Women's Movement. A generation of South Carolina women have had a brighter future and enhanced opportunities as a result of the efforts of Mary and her colleagues. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Henry, and her son, Geoffrey Heriot. She is survived by her son Kirk Heriot and grandsons, Neil and Adam of Rochester, NY; and her daughter Gail and her husband Lenny Silverman of Charleston, SC; adored nieces and nephews in South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and North Carolina; and her many devoted friends whose support and loyalty eased her last years. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity committed to making the world better. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, 2701 Heyward Street, Columbia, SC 29205. There will also be a reception in Mary's memory at Ashley Park, 1451 Tobias Gadson Blvd., Charleston on Monday April 22 at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at

