Mary H. Holton BATESBURG - Mary H. Holton, 86, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 23, at First Baptist Church of Batesburg with interment at Batesburg Cemetery with Rev. Henry Stamper and Neal Smith officiating. Active pallbearers will be Brandon Addy, Brad Addy, Jackson Kirkland, Ben Herlong, Justin Long, and Freddie Holton. Honorary pallbearers will be the First Baptist Church of Batesburg Senior Ladies Sunday School Class. Mrs. Holton was born in Batesburg, SC, daughter of the late James and Virgie Hartley. She was a graduate of Monetta High School in 1951, where she also was the Valedictorian. She then attended Draughons Business College. Mrs. Holton started with Mutual Motors in December of 1956. She later retired from Jim Moore Cadillac Inc. in April of 1998. Mrs. Holton was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Batesburg. She served as a Sunday School Teacher, sang in the Adult Choir and was a member of the WMU. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, "Bennie"; three daughters, Beth (Ron) Kirkland, Betty (Leon) Addy, Bridget (Denver) Cromer; five grandchildren, Brittney (Ben) Herlong, Blair (Justin) Long, Jackson Kirkland, Brandon Addy, Brad Addy (Fiance, Lauren Williamson); great granddaughter, Adelaide Elizabeth "Addie Beth" Herlong; and a sister Faye H. Harris. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Hartley and sisters, Callie Shealy, Bertha Taylor, and Grace Keisler. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Monday, April 22, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home, other times at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Batesburg, 436 West Church Street, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Madden's office at Lexington Oncology, Compassion Hospice and Becky Seals for all their love and support. Condolences may be expressed at

