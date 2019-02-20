Mother Mary Hook IRMO - Mother Mary Hook was born in Calhoun County on April 19, 1930 to the late Maggie Briggman and the late John Briggman. She was called home on February 14, 2019. Mother Mary grew up in Calhoun County and attended Calhoun County public schools. At an early age she joined First Mount Beulah Baptist Church where she gave her life to God. Mother Mary was the mother of her church for many years, she served her church faithfully for more than 80 years. Mother Mary is survived by her children, Melvin (Mary) Hook, Bertha (Eric) Dent, Shirley Hook, Deloris (William) Lenear, William E. Hook, Robert (Ronshekia) Hook, Daisy (Carlos) Dawson, Ronald G. Hook, and Donald G. Hook; 22 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. The homegoing service will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 1:00 pm at New Mt. Beulah Baptist Church, 375 Gardners Farm Road, Swansea, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held today, starting at 2pm. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
