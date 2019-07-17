Mary Hoopaugh Gilwee BLYTHEWOOD Mary "Bootsie" Hoopaugh Gilwee, 61, of Blythewood, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born in Quincy, FL, on June 27, 1958, she was a daughter of Nellie Ruth Cooley Hoopaugh and the late Furman William Hoopaugh. Mary worked in Manufacturing Management in the steel and pharmaceutical business. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife and friend. In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Roger William Gilwee; sister, Judy Boone Arnold, of Blythewood; nieces, Kirsten Boone Olson, of Blythewood, and Barri Arnold Thompson (Lance), of Columbia, SC; great nieces and nephews, Jacob, Lola and Gussie; as well as her uncle, Johnny Cooley, of Columbia. A visitation to honor and celebrate the life of Mary will be held from 5 until 7 o'clock, Friday evening, July 19th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memorials may be made to the Heart Disease Research Foundation, 50 Court Street, Suite 1107, Brooklyn, NY 11201; to the , SC Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210; or to the . Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on July 17, 2019