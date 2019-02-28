Mary A. Hyatt ELGIN A celebration of life service for Mary A. Hyatt, 91, will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. Mrs. Hyatt, wife of the late James Riley Hyatt, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born in Coeburn, VA, she was a daughter of the late Swinfield and Lizzie Mullins Hill. Mrs. Hyatt enjoyed watching Shepard's Chapel on TV and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Shirley Aston of Kingsport, TN, Cathy Gregory of Elgin, Tommy Hyatt (Barbara) of Columbia, Mona Smith (Steve Keen) of Gaston; a sister, Evona Mullins of Kingsport, TN; brothers, William Hill (Margaret) of Kingsport, TN, Avery "Gerald" Hill (Ruth) of Fall Branch, TN; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by children, Linda Youmans, Sammy Hyatt, Danny Hyatt; a sister, Helen and a brother Delmar. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hyatt.
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2019