Mary J. Baskerville COLUMBIA - Mrs. Mary J. Baskerville was born February 26, 1935 in Sumter County, South Carolina. She was the beloved daughter of the Late Loman and Sarah Dyson. On July 4, 2019, Mrs. Mary J. Baskerville departed her earthly journey at National Healthcare Parklane (NHC). Mary was a faithful member of Brooklyn Temple SDA Church in Brooklyn, NY. Even after relocating to South Carolina, Mary devotedly participated in the Deaconess Ministry and taught the Cradle Roll Sabbath School for over 30+ years. Memories will be cherished by her husband, Ronald Baskerville; daughter, Rhonda (Michael) McBride; daughter, Tori Ellis; son, Kevin Baskerville; granddaughter, Vanessa (Robert) White; great-grandboys, Ronald White, Malachi White, Mathias White and Micah Smith; Aunts, Katherine Williams and Lessie China and a host of cousins and friends. The homegoing service for Mrs. Baskerville will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 1:00 PM at Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7709 Wilson Blvd. with burial in Memorial Gardens of Columbia. Family Visitation will be held today, July 13, 2019 from 4-6pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on July 13, 2019