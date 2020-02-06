Mary J. Powers COLUMBIA The graveside service for Mary J. Powers, 83, of Columbia, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, in Bush River Memorial Gardens. The Reverend C. Clark McCrary, III, will officiate. The visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the chapel of Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Mary was born on February 14, 1936, in Tazewell, Virginia and passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James Thomas White and the late Grace Bowling White. Mary was a member of First Baptist Church of Irmo. She retired from the Chrysler Corporation. Survivors include her son, David Rodney Powers (Amy), of Headland, Alabama. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren, David Robert Powers, Taylor Derieux Powers, (Jenny), Morgan Powers, James Henry Williams, Judson Reeves Williams, and Annabelle Jean Williams as well as a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make gifts in her name to the First Baptist Church of Irmo, 7068 Nursery Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2020