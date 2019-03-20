Mary James

Mary Simpson James COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Simpson James will be held Thursday 12:00 noon (viewing 11:00 a.m.) at Francis Burns United Methodist Church, with entombment to follow in the Elmwood Cemetery and Gardens. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Funeral Home
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2019
