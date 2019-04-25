Mary James COLUMBIA - Funeral Services for Mary James, 98, will be held 1:00 p.m. today at The Vieghle Chapel Baptist Church 2400 Leesburg Rd. Interment will follow in the church cemetery on Longwood Drive in Columbia, SC. A. A. Dicks Funeral Home Sullivan Chapel is in charge of these arrangements. Ms. James was born September 12, 1920 in Florence, South Carolina to the late Milton Emmanuel and Jeanette James. She departed this life Resurrection Sunday morning, April 21, 2019. She began her career by keeping people's home overnight in New York City. Left to cherish precious memories are her nieces and nephews, Cora (Lawrence), Mary, Linda, Robert and Roosevelt Cooper, Janet (Willie) Meekins, Becky, Mary, Richard, Doris, Harold and Gloria James and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Please sign the register online at: aadicksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 25, 2019