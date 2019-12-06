Mary Jane Davis Jamison

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Davis Jamison.
Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Light Beulah Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
New Light Beulah Baptist Church
1330 Congaree Road
Hopkins, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Jane Davis Jamison HOPKINS Funeral services for Ms. Mary Jane Davis Jamison will be held at 12:00 noon (viewing at 11:00 a.m.) today at New Light Beulah Baptist Church, 1330 Congaree Road, Hopkins with burial in the church cemetery. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road, is in charge. Surviving are her sisters, Lucy Smith, Rosa Mitchell, Ellen (Lloyd) Lumpkin, and Brenda Scott; sisters-in-law, Mary E. Davis, Mary L. Davis, and Evelyn Sumter; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Ms. Jamison can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.