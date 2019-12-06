Mary Jane Davis Jamison HOPKINS Funeral services for Ms. Mary Jane Davis Jamison will be held at 12:00 noon (viewing at 11:00 a.m.) today at New Light Beulah Baptist Church, 1330 Congaree Road, Hopkins with burial in the church cemetery. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road, is in charge. Surviving are her sisters, Lucy Smith, Rosa Mitchell, Ellen (Lloyd) Lumpkin, and Brenda Scott; sisters-in-law, Mary E. Davis, Mary L. Davis, and Evelyn Sumter; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Ms. Jamison can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2019