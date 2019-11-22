Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jeanette Bragan. View Sign Service Information Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-490-7137 Memorial service 2:00 PM Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina 700 DaVega Drive Lexington , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Mary Jeanette Bragan LEXINGTON - Mary Jeanette Bragan A memorial service will be held for Mary Jeanette Bragan at 2 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the chapel at Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina in Lexington. There will be a time of visiting and sharing with family and friends in the Tapp Dining Room immediately following the service. Mrs. Bragan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, with family at her side. Born in Floyd, Tx., she was the daughter of Frank A. and Valera Terry. She grew up on the farm her father ran and in the home her mother kept with two sisters and two brothers. Jeanette graduated from Floyd High School and began working for the Department of the Army at Majors Field in Greenville, Tx. As World War II began she moved to Washington, D.C., where she met and married DeWitt Bragan. Dee began his career with the U. S. State Department and the two of them moved to London, England where their two children were born. Upon returning to the U. S. in 1954 they settled in Greenville Tx. Their lives and careers brought them to live in the Washington, D.C., area before retiring to West Columbia, SC. Jeanette has always been active in the church and at the time of her death she was a member of Providence Presbyterian Church in West Columbia where she was a member of Presbyterian Women Circle 1. She loved to cook and sew and made a welcoming home for her family and all who came to enjoy her hospitality. During her life she was active in homeowners' associations as well as many bridge and social clubs. In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, DeWitt Bragan, a sister, Velma Geraldine (Terry) Lawhon, two brothers, Byron Jackson Terry and Ray Franklin Terry and one grandchild, Seany Bragan. She is survived by one sister, Helen Francine (Terry) Nicholson, two children, Michael T. Bragan (Fran) and Patricia Bragan Kellogg (Mark), and a loving extended family of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as a host of friends, table mates, and staff members at the Columbia Community. We will all miss her dry wit, keen mind, and her love of telling stories of her days in London. The family would like to extend a word of sincere thanks to the staff of Presbyterian Communities and the nurses and physicians who attended her in her last few days of life at Lexington Medical Center. Memorial gifts may be made to Providence Presbyterian Church, 1112 Hummingbird Dr., West Columbia, SC 29169 or Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina, 700 DaVega Drive, Lexington, South Carolina 29073. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com Published in The State on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

