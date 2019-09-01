Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo Livinston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jo Livingston COLUMBIA - Mary Jo Livingston, 75, of Columbia, beloved wife of Glenn, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 25, 2019 after a short illness. Born July 13, 1944 in Battle Creek, MI, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Deldee Myrick Herman. Mary Jo, graduated from St Augustine High School in 1962, and then in 1966 from Western Michigan University with a bachelors. She and Glenn, high school sweethearts, married in 1964 and had just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary with a trip to Alaska. She worked with her husband as an administrator for his various enterprises. But her passion was coming along side to encourage and disciple women God brought into her life. In this she was the confidant of many and surrogate mother of some. Taking early retirement, she and her husband spent 8 years in Hungary where she used her organizational skills for their mission agency. When the couple returned to Columbia, SC Jo joined Godspeed Resource Connection (GRC) which is based in Columbia. This is a faith-based ministry that meets the counseling, spiritual direction and psychiatric needs of global Christian workers. She was currently serving on their Board of Directors. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Glenn Livingston; brothers, Robert Herman (Jane) of Los Altos, CA and Dennis Herman (Kae) of Kalamazoo; as well as several nieces and nephews. Jo was predeceased by her brother Dave (Jean). A celebration of God and His graciousness in her life, will be held Saturday Sept 7th, 3 P M, at the Seacoast Church facility, 500 St Andrews Rd., with Pastor Jeff Shipman officiating. Memorials may be made in the name of Mary Jo Livingston to the special ministry Jo was involved in, Godspeed Resources Connection (GRC). These can be made via US MAIL to GRC at 7520 Monticello Road, Columbia SC 29203 or ONLINE at

Mary Jo Livingston COLUMBIA - Mary Jo Livingston, 75, of Columbia, beloved wife of Glenn, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 25, 2019 after a short illness. Born July 13, 1944 in Battle Creek, MI, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Deldee Myrick Herman. Mary Jo, graduated from St Augustine High School in 1962, and then in 1966 from Western Michigan University with a bachelors. She and Glenn, high school sweethearts, married in 1964 and had just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary with a trip to Alaska. She worked with her husband as an administrator for his various enterprises. But her passion was coming along side to encourage and disciple women God brought into her life. In this she was the confidant of many and surrogate mother of some. Taking early retirement, she and her husband spent 8 years in Hungary where she used her organizational skills for their mission agency. When the couple returned to Columbia, SC Jo joined Godspeed Resource Connection (GRC) which is based in Columbia. This is a faith-based ministry that meets the counseling, spiritual direction and psychiatric needs of global Christian workers. She was currently serving on their Board of Directors. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Glenn Livingston; brothers, Robert Herman (Jane) of Los Altos, CA and Dennis Herman (Kae) of Kalamazoo; as well as several nieces and nephews. Jo was predeceased by her brother Dave (Jean). A celebration of God and His graciousness in her life, will be held Saturday Sept 7th, 3 P M, at the Seacoast Church facility, 500 St Andrews Rd., with Pastor Jeff Shipman officiating. Memorials may be made in the name of Mary Jo Livingston to the special ministry Jo was involved in, Godspeed Resources Connection (GRC). These can be made via US MAIL to GRC at 7520 Monticello Road, Columbia SC 29203 or ONLINE at www.godspeedresources.org/donate and choose the 'Memorial Giving' button. or CIU Prison Ministries - Glenn's ministry that she supported in prayer. Giving link https://app.mobilecause.com/form/mqzplA?vid=1s1a7 Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close