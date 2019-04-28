Mary Louise Jones LUGOFF - Memorial Services for Mary Louise Jones will be held 1:00 pm Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. Services have been entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Rd Chapel. Mary Louise Jones leaves to cherish fond memories her children, Samuel (Georgeana) Johnson, Mary Lynn (Roy) Young, Retha (Shomari) Witherspoon; siblings, Willie Gunter, Josephine Gunter, Marian Fields; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of other loving relatives and friends that will miss her dearly.
Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2019