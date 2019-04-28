Mary Jones (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - G Anderson
  • "I am sorry for your loss. May you find peace and comfort..."
    - Terry
Service Information
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
29209
(803)-695-1666
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Baptist Church
Inurnment
Following Services
St. John Baptist Church Cemetery
Obituary
Mary Louise Jones LUGOFF - Memorial Services for Mary Louise Jones will be held 1:00 pm Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. Services have been entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Rd Chapel. Mary Louise Jones leaves to cherish fond memories her children, Samuel (Georgeana) Johnson, Mary Lynn (Roy) Young, Retha (Shomari) Witherspoon; siblings, Willie Gunter, Josephine Gunter, Marian Fields; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of other loving relatives and friends that will miss her dearly.
Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2019
