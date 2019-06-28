Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kate Bell Brearley Glasser. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 View Map Service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Kate Bell Brearley Glasser COLUMBIA - Mary Kate Bell Brearley Glasser, 93, died peacefully on June 27, 2019, surrounded by her four loving children. Born in Florence, South Carolina, on September 3, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Caldwell Claude and Iola Mary Rogers Bell of Guthriesville, SC. She made her Profession of Faith on May 12, 1935, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in York, SC. In 1942, she graduated from Marion High School and then earned a Business Education degree from Winthrop College in 1946. From an early age, Mary Kate felt a strong faith and a call to teaching, and her life has been one of teaching in the home, the church, the school and the community. After college graduation, Mary Kate taught business in Allendale, SC, where she met, and in 1948 married, the local Presbyterian minister, the Rev. Dr. Cecil DuBose Brearley, Jr. In the 1950's, the couple had four children on their journey to more than 51 years of marriage until Cecil passed away in 2000. In her second career, Mary Kate earned an elementary certification and M.Ed. in Exceptional Children and taught at Logan Orthopedic School and the School for Hearing Impaired at Brennan Elementary. She then became South Carolina's first principal of a school for students aged 3 21 with special needs, Fairwold School in Richland One. In 1977, she was awarded Special Educator of the Year by the SC Council for Exceptional Children. After her retirement in 1987, Mary Kate supervised clinical students at Columbia College and served on the Board of Visitors at Presbyterian College. She often recounted with pleasure the privilege of teaching students from kindergarten through college. Mary Kate played an active role in the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, serving at the chapter, state and international levels. She was State President during the 50th anniversary of Alpha Eta State (SC) and later received the Alpha Eta State Achievement Award and the Order of the Rose. Mary Kate was also a member of Kappa Kappa Iota and was awarded the Upsilon State Distinguished Educator Emeritus Award in 1992. After many years of worship, teaching Sunday School and serving as circle leader, Mary Kate was awarded a Women of the Church Life Membership at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church. Later, Mary Kate became a member at Dutch Fork ARP Church, served as President of the Women of the Church and was awarded an Honorary Life Membership in the Women of the Church. She also served as Vice President and President of Catawba Presbyterial. Mary Kate then joined Arsenal Hill ARP Church and served as circle leader and President of the Women's Ministries Board. In 2002, Mary Kate married Floyd Glasser, welcoming two step-daughters, Dianne Glasser and Janet (Bill) Wallace. Even though Floyd only lived 3 and 1/2 more years, Mary Kate referred to their marriage as being like a honeymoon. Mary Kate was recognized as the SC Mother of the Year in 2008. When asked to write her legacy in 20 words or less, Mary Kate wrote, "Love the Lord and all His children. Count your blessings and be thankful. Do your best and never give up." She believed that each child is a gift from God, that the most important thing a mother can give her child is her time, and that faith and education can never be taken away from children. Mary Kate always gave God the glory and praise for anything she did on this earth. She will be remembered for her radiant smile, her persistent optimism, her devotion to family and her dedication to God's service. Mary Kate always thought of others first and delighted in bringing joy to all those around her. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going on the annual Brearley Beach Week, preparing and giving devotionals and teas, playing Rook and traveling. She is survived by four children: Dr. William DuBose (Cheryl) Brearley of Lexington, SC; the Reverend Robert Montgomery (Mary Ann) Brearley of St. Simons Island, GA; Margaret Brearley (John) Mitchum of Columbia, SC; and the Reverend Doctor John Cecil (Tammy) Brearley of Myrtle Beach, SC. She is also by ten grandchildren: Will (Kennah) Brearley, James Brearley, David (Carolyn) Brearley, Jenny (David) Cooper, Meg (Paul) Greathouse, Kate (Stuart) Buckley, Hannah (Justin) Meade, Lauren (Spencer) Benton, Michael (Erin) Brearley and Caroline Brearley. She was known as "KK" and loved by fifteen great-grandchildren: Bennett Brearley, English Jane Buckley, Walker Brearley, Evie Mae Buckley, Claire Cooper, William Brearley, Ella Brearley, Jack Brearley, Ben Buckley, Natalie Cooper, Ellis Brearley, Lewis Greathouse, Addy Bell Brearley, Henry Benton and Bo Meade. She dearly loved many extended family members. In addition to her parents and husbands, Mary Kate was preceded in death by her brother, Caldwell Bell. A visitation will be held at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, on Sunday, June 30, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Columbia, SC, on Monday, July 1, at 11:00 a.m. A reception will be held in Jackson Hall following the service. A private burial will be held in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to the Brearley-Rogers Endowed Scholarship at Winthrop University Foundation, 302 Tillman Hall, Rock Hill, SC 29733 or to Arsenal Hill Presbyterian Church, 1103 Laurel Street, Columbia, SC 29201. The family would like to thank Lexington Medical Center and NHC Lexington for their wonderful and compassionate care for Mary Kate in recent times. Please sign the online guestbook at

Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on June 28, 2019

