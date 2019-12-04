Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kay Breeden Easterling. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Burial 1:00 PM Oak Ridge Cemetery 219 North Cook Street View Map Service 1:30 PM Saint Paul's Church. Visitation Following Services Saint Paul's Church. Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Kay Breeden Easterling COLUMBIA - Mary Kay Breeden Easterling, 80, of Columbia, SC (Formerly of Bennettsville) went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019 after a brief illness. Her last days were spent doing what she loved most, visiting with friends and family. Mary Kay was predeceased by her beloved Harry R. Easterling, Sr., parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mackie Charles Breeden, brother, Mackie Charles Breeden Jr, dear niece, Julia Breeden Moore. She is survived by her sister, Julia Breeden Easley (Steve), her son, Harry R. Easterling, Jr. (Renee), her daughter, Katherine Easterling Littlejohn (Steve), and grandchildren, Marietta Easterling, Edens Littlejohn Kerr (Charlie), Elyssa Easterling, Charles Easterling, and Amelia Littlejohn. Mary Kay's children and grandchildren were always most precious to her. She also leaves behind a dear cousin, John Light Napier (Pam) and many nieces and nephews. Mary Kay was born February 25, 1939 and grew up in Bennettsville enjoying family and many friends. She attended Columbia College and the University of South Carolina. She married the love of her life, Harry R. Easterling. They were together 58 years. Mary Kay and Harry raised their children in Bennettsville and then enjoyed their grandchildren. They helped accomplish many goals together involving the town they loved so much. Saint Paul's Church was a big part of her life. She was a leader in the Episcopal Church Women, and she served on the Alter Guild. Mary Kay enjoyed her book clubs, her Bible Studies, and participating in various local charities. She was an active member of the Friends of the Civic Center. She maintained and promoted an active lifestyle by playing tennis and walking. Her children often heard from the town folk "I saw your mama today." She enjoyed talking to those she met. Mary Kay was loved and will be missed by many. The service for Mary Kay will be held 1:30 o'clock, Friday, December 6th at Saint Paul's Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will precede the service at 1 o'clock, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 219 North Cook Street. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, Columbia, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Saint Paul's Church, 360 Fayetteville Avenue, Bennettsville, SC, 29512. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Saluda neighborhood at Still Hopes Greenway for the exceptional care given to Mary Kay. Memories and condolences may be shared at

