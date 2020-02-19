Mary Kirkland Rhymer (1946 - 2020)
Mary Kirkland Rhymer ELGIN - A time of gathering to celebrate the life of Mary Kirkland Rhymer, 73, will be held Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thiel-Myer Pet Adoption Center. Mrs. Rhymer passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Blaney, she was a daughter of the late Paul W. Kirkland, Sr. and Hattie Mae P. Kirkland. She enjoyed word puzzles and reading. Surviving are her husband, Mathew Edward Rhymer; siblings, John Kirkland, Sr, (Annelle), Tommy Kirkland (Jo), and Rachael Goff (Harold Outen); and a sister-in-law, Jean Kirkland. She was predeceased by a son, Donald Jason Rhymer and a brother, Paul W. Kirkland, Jr. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 19, 2020
