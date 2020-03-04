Mary L. Phillips SWANSEA - The funeral service for Ms. Mary L. Phillips, 88, of 720 Redmond Mill Road, Swansea will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea. Burial will be in Swansea Cemetery. Ms. Phillips will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing. Ms. Phillips passed Sunday, March 1, 2020. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may visit at the residence of her sister, Thelma Jeffcoat, 2427 Pine Plain Rd., Swansea and also call the funeral home.
Published in The State on Mar. 4, 2020