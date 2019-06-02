Mary Ann Lanier WEST COLUMBIA A memorial service for Mary Ann Lanier, 79, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Lanier was born February 6, 1940 in McCall, SC and passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was the daughter of Robert and Bertha Clark Brigman. Mrs. Lanier is survived by her son, Bobby Lee Deese, Jr. (Kim) of Leesville, SC; daughter, Charlotte Deese Rivers (Daniel) of West Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Brigman Deese, Dylan Deese, Alecia Crosby, Taylor Rivers, Madelyn Rivers, Cierra Freeman, Carson Freeman and great-granddaughter, Brigsleigh Deese. Mrs. Lanier was an owner operator for over 30 years driving her Mack truck. She retired from Bulldog Hiway Express in Charleston, SC. She was a member of Grace Chapel Church and also in the Daughters of the Nile. When she wasn't driving, she loved to work in her yard, go to the beach and spend time with family. Mrs. Lanier was predeceased by her brothers and sisters. The family would like to thank NHC and Hospice for taking care of our mom. Memorials may be made to Cherokee Trail Veterinary Hospital, 109 Palmetto Park Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 2, 2019