Service Information
Shives Funeral Home-Colonial Chapel
5202 Colonial Drive
Columbia , SC 29203
(803)-754-6290

Mary Lee Branham CHARLOTTE - Mary Lee Branham, 92, of Charlotte, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born in Blacksburg, SC, on April 16, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Ethel Martin Hannon. She was a member of First Assembly Church of God in Charlotte, NC, where she was formerly involved in many church activities. A devout Christian, Mrs. Branham spent countless hours reading her Bible. She was the matriarch of her family, always hosting the family gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Mrs. Branham enjoyed many hobbies, including sewing and gardening. Mrs. Branham is survived by her husband, Lindsay Benjamin Branham of the home; children, Janice Ross of Kings Mountain, NC, Ronnie Moss (Cheryl) of Charlotte, NC, Alex Moss of Columbia, SC, Teresa Braasch (Kenny) of Puyallup, WA, and Sherri Lee (Chris) of Columbia, SC. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren, as well as many other extended family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all eight of her siblings. The funeral service for Mrs. Branham will be held 2 o'clock, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Shives Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 5202 Colonial Drive, Columbia with Minister Horace Mack Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow in Royal Pines Memorial Gardens, 9th Street at 8th Street, Winnsboro, SC. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the services beginning at 1 o'clock. Memories and condolences may be shared at

