Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lee Hendrix. View Sign Service Information Glover's Memorial Chapel 322 South Vanhorst Winnsboro , SC 29180 (803)-635-9959 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lee Hendrix Our Wonderful "One-of-a-Kind" COLUMBIA - Our Sweet, Sweet "Pete", Our Wonderful "One-of-a Kind"!!! Ms. Mary Lee Hendrix, affectionately nicknamed "Pete", peacefully transitioned to her Heavenly Home while at the home of her baby sister and brother-in-love on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was eight days short of celebrating her 81st birthday. Mary Lee, the oldest child of the late Mr. Lee Hendrix and the late Mrs. Beaudell Stevenson Hendrix, was born in Blair, SC on February 26, 1939. She was preceded in death by her wonderful, devoted parents; a loving brother, Lamorris; two precious nephews, Clifton Ray and Brian; and many other close relatives and friends. Mary Lee began her formal education at Camp Liberty School, then McCrorey-Liston Elementary and High Schools. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Benedict College and Master's Degrees from both the

Mary Lee Hendrix Our Wonderful "One-of-a-Kind" COLUMBIA - Our Sweet, Sweet "Pete", Our Wonderful "One-of-a Kind"!!! Ms. Mary Lee Hendrix, affectionately nicknamed "Pete", peacefully transitioned to her Heavenly Home while at the home of her baby sister and brother-in-love on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was eight days short of celebrating her 81st birthday. Mary Lee, the oldest child of the late Mr. Lee Hendrix and the late Mrs. Beaudell Stevenson Hendrix, was born in Blair, SC on February 26, 1939. She was preceded in death by her wonderful, devoted parents; a loving brother, Lamorris; two precious nephews, Clifton Ray and Brian; and many other close relatives and friends. Mary Lee began her formal education at Camp Liberty School, then McCrorey-Liston Elementary and High Schools. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Benedict College and Master's Degrees from both the University of Georgia and the University of South Carolina. She also completed additional studies at Tennessee State University. Mary Lee was baptized, at an early age, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, where she continued to serve faithfully until her health began to fail. During Mary Lee's lifetime, her focus was total devotion to her faith, family, education and community. She began her professional career as a first grade student-teacher at her beloved McCrorey-Liston. Her teaching career, from elementary level to college, spanned 54 years. While teaching in Georgia, Mary Lee was the first African-American to integrate the Oconee County School System during the turbulent civil rights era of the 1960s. Even then, because of her personality, she was embraced by students, parents and everyone in the school system, and Our GOD and His Angels continued to protect her. She also taught in Oglethorpe County Consolidated Schools in Georgia. After the death of her father, she returned to South Carolina to care for her mother. She then began her career at Benedict College as a Media Specialist/Assistant Professor. Mary Lee retired from Benedict College in 2015. Mary Lee continued to be active at Gethsemane Baptist Church as the Public Relations Specialist. She previously served as the Financial Secretary and was a member of the Mass Choir. In the community, she was fondly known as the "Picture Lady". While attending Benedict College, Mary Lee was named First Runner-up to Miss Benedict College. She is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and a former Fairfield County Library Board member. She has received numerous awards and recognitions, including being named Personality of the South, Outstanding Young Woman, Benedict College Twenty and Thirty-Five Year Service Awards, Ambassador for Christ by Grace Christian Church, and most recently, induction into the Fairfield County School District Hall of Fame. She served weekly as a contributing reporter for The Voice of Fairfield and Blythewood, The Carolina Panorama, and The Columbia Star. Our Wonderful "One-of-a-Kind" will forever be lovingly remembered by her five surviving siblings: Mr. Clifton Rubin Hendrix (Carrie), Mrs. Carolyn Hendrix Austin (Emmanuel), Mr. Victor Murray Hendrix (Lynn), Mrs. Connie Hendrix Morgan (Morris), and Mrs. Teresa Beaudell Hendrix Wilson (Steve). She also leaves to cherish her memory: a devoted sister-in-love, Mrs. Marlise Hendrix (Lamorris, deceased); adoring nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins (particularly, her 96-year-old cousin, Viola Mozee), and many, many additional relatives and friends who were so very dear to her heart. Indeed, this has been an amazing and inspiring journey for Our Wonderful "One-of-a-Kind"!!! What a true Blessing from GOD!!! Funeral services for Ms. Mary Lee Hendrix will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Blair, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held from 2pm to 8pm today at Glover's Memorial Chapel. Published in The State on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Civil Rights University of Georgia Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close