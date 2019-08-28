Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lee Street Mackay. View Sign Service Information Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home 4645 Hardscrabble Road Columbia , SC 29229 (803)-788-3334 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lee Street Mackay January 20, 1935 August 25, 2019 COLUMBIA - Mrs. MacKay was born in Mitchell County NC to Mr. Fred Street and Mrs. Flora (Garland) Street, she is survived by her sister Doris Bryant. She spent her life serving others. She became a nurse and assisted in bring babies into the world at Baptist Hospital. She later worked at the American Red Cross with the mobile blood unit until her retirement. She was married to Mr. Warren MacKay (deceased), for many years and had three children, Mrs. Karen Otis (Patrick), Mr. Warren H. MacKay Jr. (deceased), Mrs. Alison Crosby (Glenn), Grandchildren Mr. Marc Hunsaker (Megan), Mr. Justin Otis (Erin), Ms. Kristin Otis, Mr. Jonathan Otis (Samantha), Mr. Samuel Crosby and great-grandchildren: Hannah & Logan Hunsaker, Nash Otis, Luke Otis, Audrey Ashe and Jackson Maizer. After retirement, she continued to remain active and serve her community by delivering Meals on Wheels for many years, as well as working at Harvest Hope food bank. She loved walking, gardening in her yard, feeding her birds, reading and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving, warm, generous woman who will be greatly missed. The family will have a private gathering at a later date. Memorials may be made to any local Meals on Wheels. Please sign the online guest book at

