Mary (Dana) Loring 10/20/1921 05/5/2020 COLUMBIA - Mary Dana Loring, age 98, passed away on May 5 in Omaha Nebraska. Born in Columbia, SC on October 20, 1921, Mary was the daughter of the late Francis Johnstone Dana and Jane Tucker Fisher Dana. She was married to the late Danforth Loring in 1943, and they moved to his hometown of Omaha in 1945. She was a lifelong devoted Episcopalian, having been raised at Trinity Cathedral in Columbia until joining Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Omaha, where she was an active member for over 70 years, until her death. She attended Hollins College and then the University of South Carolina. Those who knew her immediately recognized the southern accent that never left her. Mrs. Loring is survived by her son, Danforth Dana Loring (Alison) and her daughter, Trina Loring-Sanabria, both of Omaha; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her parents, as well as her brothers, Frank Johnstone Dana and Tucker Fisher Dana and her sister, Anne Simons Dana Beach, all of Columbia. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Omaha. Arrangements by: HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published in The State on May 10, 2020.
