Mary Lou Isenhower PELION - Mary Lou Isenhower, age 80, long time resident of Pelion, SC went to be with the Lord June 4, 2020. Born March 6, 1940 in Floyd, VA. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Ed Isenhower, mother Virgie Izola Cooper, father Jeff Smith and brother Alton Smith. She is survived by her children Kathy Parker and husband Ed of Marietta, GA; Janet Cox and husband Chris of Murrells Inlet, SC; Sandi Howell and husband Raymond of Salem, VA; George Wray and wife Debbie of Quapaw, OK and George Isenhower, Jr. and wife Cacey of Winnsboro, SC. Two sisters, Bonnie Wray of Floyd, VA and Darlene Deal of Macon, GA. Sixteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary had a great love of flowers, so family is asking for family and friends to plant memorial flower gardens in her honor/memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store