Mary Lou Isenhower
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Isenhower PELION - Mary Lou Isenhower, age 80, long time resident of Pelion, SC went to be with the Lord June 4, 2020. Born March 6, 1940 in Floyd, VA. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Ed Isenhower, mother Virgie Izola Cooper, father Jeff Smith and brother Alton Smith. She is survived by her children Kathy Parker and husband Ed of Marietta, GA; Janet Cox and husband Chris of Murrells Inlet, SC; Sandi Howell and husband Raymond of Salem, VA; George Wray and wife Debbie of Quapaw, OK and George Isenhower, Jr. and wife Cacey of Winnsboro, SC. Two sisters, Bonnie Wray of Floyd, VA and Darlene Deal of Macon, GA. Sixteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary had a great love of flowers, so family is asking for family and friends to plant memorial flower gardens in her honor/memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved