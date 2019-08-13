Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Senn Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Martin IRMO, SC - Mary Lou Senn Martin, 92, entered into her heavenly home surrounded by her loving family and caregivers on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born in Lexington, SC on May 10, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Jodie F. and Agnes Smith Senn and the wife of the late Paul A. Martin. Mary was a faithful servant of the Lord and a devoted member of Christ's Sanctified Holy Church. She enjoyed studying the bible, spending time with her grandchildren, gardening and cooking for her family. She was a skilled seamstress and fisherman. Most of all, she loved to spread the word of God to anyone she met. Mary is survived by her daughter, Karen Martin Walker (David) of Chesapeake, VA; a son, R. Wayne Martin (Doris) of Irmo, SC; grandchildren, Crystal Villanova of Chesapeake, VA, Kelly White of Palm Bay, FL, Jennifer Gates of Chapin, SC, and Johnny Barker of Irmo, SC; as well as six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her extended church family. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by five brothers, three sisters, and one grandson. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Goldie Wallace, Louvern Benn, Shameria Gilmore, and Abbey Road Hospice for their wonderful and loving care. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Christ's Sanctified Holy Church Campground in Fort Valley, GA. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Christ's Sanctified Holy Church of West Columbia, 823 Jackson Street, West Columbia, SC 29169 and again at CSHC Campground in Georgia from 7-9pm on Friday, August 16, 2019. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Mary Martin IRMO, SC - Mary Lou Senn Martin, 92, entered into her heavenly home surrounded by her loving family and caregivers on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born in Lexington, SC on May 10, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Jodie F. and Agnes Smith Senn and the wife of the late Paul A. Martin. Mary was a faithful servant of the Lord and a devoted member of Christ's Sanctified Holy Church. She enjoyed studying the bible, spending time with her grandchildren, gardening and cooking for her family. She was a skilled seamstress and fisherman. Most of all, she loved to spread the word of God to anyone she met. Mary is survived by her daughter, Karen Martin Walker (David) of Chesapeake, VA; a son, R. Wayne Martin (Doris) of Irmo, SC; grandchildren, Crystal Villanova of Chesapeake, VA, Kelly White of Palm Bay, FL, Jennifer Gates of Chapin, SC, and Johnny Barker of Irmo, SC; as well as six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her extended church family. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by five brothers, three sisters, and one grandson. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Goldie Wallace, Louvern Benn, Shameria Gilmore, and Abbey Road Hospice for their wonderful and loving care. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Christ's Sanctified Holy Church Campground in Fort Valley, GA. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Christ's Sanctified Holy Church of West Columbia, 823 Jackson Street, West Columbia, SC 29169 and again at CSHC Campground in Georgia from 7-9pm on Friday, August 16, 2019. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close