Mary Louise Dwyer SUMTER - Mary Louise Dwyer was born October 19, 1932, in Sumter, SC. She was the second of six children born to the late James Marcus Clyde Dwyer and Julia Dubose Givens Dwyer. On Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, she departed this earthly existence and was greeted by her Lord and Savior. Miss Dwyer's passion and love for education was solidified during her early years at Stone Hill Elementary School. Miss Dwyer graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Morris College in 1954 and a Master of Science Degree in Education from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg in 1960. A lifelong learner, Miss Dwyer furthered her studies at the University of South Carolina, Columbia, and at Southeastern State University in Durant, Oklahoma. Miss Dwyer began her professional career working as a public school music teacher at Dennis High School in Bishopville,where she served for seven years. She was committed to instilling passion in the hearts of children. She spent the majority of her years teaching in Florence District One, including Royal Elementary School. After teaching for more than 30 years, Miss Dwyer retired from Florence District One in 1990. Miss Dwyer confessed Christ at an early age and was a life-long member of Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church. She was also a gifted floral designer who was committed to her family's floral business, Dwyer's Florist. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her three brothers: James M. (Ione) Dwyer Jr. of Sumter, Cornelius A. Dwyer of the home and Henry L. Dwyer of Sumter; A niece she raised as her own, Lisa (Clifford) Dwyer-Dantzler of Rock Hill, three other nieces: Cheryl (Ernie) Butler Chaplin of Summerville who served as her personal hair stylist, Natasha Dwyer of Rock Hill and Anita (Fremont) Dwyer Nelson of Columbia; three nephews: Andre L. Dwyer of Sumter who she helped raised, Rickey L. Johnson of San Antonio and James M. Dwyer III of Maryland; five great-nieces: Julisa (Harold III) Dantzler White, her God-child that she helped raise of Rock Hill, Jordan E. Dantzler of Rock Hill who she helped raise, Deja B. Dwyer of Rock Hill, Olivia and Kendall Nelson of Columbia; five great-nephews: Joshua O. Dantzler of Rock Hill who she helped raise, Armani P. O'Banner of Summerville, Myc'kell G. Toney of Rock Hill, Rickey Ragin of Columbia and Andre Murray-Johnson of Colorado; two great-great nieces, Juleia Maelise White of Rock Hill and Paris S. O'Banner; and three great-great nephews: Harold White IV, Harper L. White of Rock Hill, and Armani D. O'Banner of Summerville, and a host of relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Miss Dwyer was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rosa Mae Dwyer Ross and Erma Viola Dwyer; a niece, Monica Jones Gaston; a great-niece, Brittany Shanae Hammond and a great-great-niece, Juliana Marie White. Public Viewing will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-6pm at Job's Mortuary. Ms. Dwyer will be placed in the church on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12noon for viewing until the hour of service. Funeral Services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church 805 S Harvin Street Sumter, SC 29150, with Pastor Marion H. Newton Officiating. Interment will follow in Hillside Memorial Park. Family will receive friends at the home, 526 South Main Street Sumter, SC 29150. Job's Mortuary, Inc., 312 S. Main Street is in charge of arrangements. Online memorials may be sent to the family at:

Published in The State on Oct. 26, 2019

