Mary Louise Owen Mapp
1926 - 2020
Mary Louise Owen Mapp MOUNT PLEASANT - Mary Louise Owen Mapp, of Mount Pleasant, SC, widow of William Haywood Mapp, Jr., entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Columbia, SC at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. of Mt. Pleasant Chapel. Mary Lou was born November 3, 1926, in Richmond, Virginia, daughter of the late Wallace Mack Owen and Florence Inda Hayes. Mary Lou attended American Business College. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, former Board Member of the Women of the Church, Circle Leader, and was awarded a Life Membership in the Woman's Synodical Union of the ARP Church in 1993. She was a member of the Columbia Garden Club, a member and past President of The Gay Gardners Garden Club, and a member and past President of the Palmetto Study Club. She served as a docent at The Governor's Mansion for over twenty years. She was a member of the Rebecca Motte Chapter of the DAR, and the Colonial Dames of America. Following her husband's death she moved to The Palms in Mt. Pleasant where she served on the Resident's Board in numerous capacities. She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth "Betsy" Mapp Clawson (Sam) and Ann Haywood Mapp Crowder (Rob); four grandchildren, Samuel R. Clawson, Jr. (Lauren), Elizabeth Carter Clawson (Mark Rinaldi), Mary Haywood Robinson, and John Russell Robinson, Jr. (Caroline); one great grandaughter, Bitsy Clawson, and two great grandsons, Charlie and Hays Robinson. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia, SC 29201, St. Andrews Church, Mount Pleasant, 440 Whilden Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or the charity of one's choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

Published in The State on May 27, 2020.
May 26, 2020
Linda and Christopher Thomas are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend Mary Lou.
Linda Thomas
Friend
May 26, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend Mary Lou. We feel blessed that she touched our lives. Our deepest sympathy.
Linda and Christopher Thomas
Friend
May 26, 2020
Arthur and Sandra Spielvogel are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear neighbor and friend.
Sandra Spielvogel
Friend
