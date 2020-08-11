Mary Louise Setzler Mobley COLUMBIA - Mary Louise Setzler Mobley, age 99, passed into eternal life on August 7, 2020 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Mrs. Mobley, a beloved mother and loving grandmother, was born in Union, South Carolina on November 21, 1920. A graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Crescent Hills Memorial Gardens in Columbia. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Chapel is assisting the family. Mrs. Mobley was predeceased by her parents, Arthur Bowles Setzler and Eva Gregory Setzler, and her faithful husband, Foster Evans Mobley. Mr. Mobley died in October 1981, after honorably serving our country in World War II, where despite injuries, he served on the front lines including D Day. She was also predeceased by her beloved sister, Dorothy Setzler Whitney in February 2010. After graduation from high school, Mrs. Mobley attended Charlotte School of Business. During World War II, she served our country as a rationing clerk and finished her career with the National Guard in 1983, fulfilling her work with three successive Adjutant Generals of South Carolina. Mrs. Mobley gave her time to teaching Vacation Bible School and Sunday School teaching for young children. She was a member of the Women's Missionary Union at Crescent Hill Baptist Church, ministry which she dearly loved. She is survived by her loving family, daughter Dorothy Mobley Jones and her beloved grandson Fendley Jones, precious nieces and doting nephews as well as her loving great nieces and nephews. Our wonderful family, friends and neighbors were highly entertained by "Weese's" independent spirit, endless energy and amusing experiences adjusting to the changes in her life. Her longevity and perfect health until shortly before death can only be attributed to all of the love abundantly given by her extended family and the outstanding and preventive care of her loving doctor, J. Frank Martin, Jr., MD, which extended the earlier care by his father, the distinguished J. Frank Martin, Sr. We will miss our oldest living and sweetest family member! Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com