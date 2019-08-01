Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lydia Cryer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lydia Cryer LEXINGTON - Mary Lydia Cryer, 90, of Lexington, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on July 26, 2019. She was born December 15, 1928 in Baltimore, Maryland, to Clarence William Carpenter and Mary Lydia Bowers Carpenter. After graduating from Seton Catholic High School, Baltimore, she attended St. Agnes Hospital School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse (RN). Prior to moving to South Carolina in 2007, she was an active member of Saint Matthias Catholic Church in Lanham, Maryland for over 35 years. She was a charter member and past President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Sodality of Mary, and taught CCD classes to middle school students. In Lexington, Lydia was a member of The Legion of Mary at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Her hobbies included gardening, painting, wood carving and other crafts, in addition to reading. Having a life-long love for learning, she eagerly participated in classes at St. Joseph's Senior Center in Anne Arundel County, and Shepherd Center in Lexington. Survivors include her daughters: Mary Patricia "Pat" Lucas, Margaret "Peggy" Besanko (John), Theresa Ann "Terry" Cryer; grandchildren: Courtney Kimball (David), Jonathan Besanko, Steven Besanko; great grandchildren: Adelaide, Coleman, Harper, Virginia, and Piper Kimball. In addition to her parents, Lydia was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Thomas Leonard Cryer, Jr., and her grandson Eric Oswald. Viewing for family and friends will be at 11:00 AM, with a Mass of Resurrection celebrated at 12:00 PM, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Our Lady's Catholic Church, 41348 Medley's Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady's Catholic Church Cemetery Fund. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

