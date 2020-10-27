Mary Mabry Checchio Fuller
February 17, 1917 - October 24, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Mary Mabry Checchio Fuller died peacefully at her home at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community in West Columbia, SC on October 24, 2020. Born February 17, 1917 in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Allen Mabry and Jeannie Dudley McIlhenny Mabry.
Mary was the widow of the late William Ernest Fuller, Jr., to whom she was married for 51 years. She was first married to Staff Sgt. Louis Eugene Checchio of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, who was killed in action, July 1944, in France during WWII.
Mary was a lifetime resident of Columbia, SC, where she graduated from Columbia High School and attended the University of South Carolina. Until her retirement, she enjoyed a long career with AgFirst Farm Credit Bank. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and did extensive genealogy research.
She was a confirmed member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and a member of the Daughters of the Holy Cross. She enjoyed volunteering at Trinity, especially on Wednesdays when she helped make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the evening supper. She also enjoyed volunteering with Still Hopes Retirement Community before moving there in 2005.
Mary was a member of The Guignard Society, Order of the Eastern Star, Order of White Shrine, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, National Society of U.S. Daughters of 1812, Magna Charta Dames, The Sovereign Colonial Society of Americans of Royal Descent, Order of the Crown of Charlemagne, The Plantagenet Society, and Aza-Mellia Garden Club.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her sisters Jennie McIlhenny Mabry and Blanche Mabry Jones.
Mary is survived by her nieces, Kathy J. Bledsoe (Oscar), Lynda B. Mason, Vicki B. McFarland (Bruce), Nancy T. Harvey (Rick), and her nephew Gary Turnbaugh.
Her family wishes to thank the caregivers of Solutions for Living at Home for the kind and compassionate care she received, especially Jessica Cosentino, Linda Green, Bridgette Young, and Alma Dozier and the staff of Prisma Health Hospice for its support and care, especially Freia and Sylvia. Her family also wishes to thank the staff and community of Still Hopes for its loving support of Mary during the many years since she made Still Hopes her home, especially Teyce Gohean, Stewart Rawson, and her 5th floor neighbors.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church Cemetery, Delree St, West Columbia, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, or a charity of your choice
.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.