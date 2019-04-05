Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Masek. View Sign

Mary Ann Masek COLUMBIA - Mary Ann Masek, 81, passed away Monday April 1, 2019 at her recent residence, The Waterford at Columbia. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 7th, 1937 to the late Gertrude Kraus. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Richard J. Masek. They started their family in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Columbia, SC in 1972 where they raised their five children. She was a devoted wife and mother, avid reader, skilled bridge player, advanced square dancer and enjoyed watching her Pittsburgh Steelers. She is survived by her five children: her son, Jim and partner, Russell Knight; her daughters, Julie Lightsey and Bill, Kim Smith and Lamar, Patty Leonard and Arthur, and Kathy Watts. She is also survived by her twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four nieces; brother-in-law, Donald Masek and his wife, Carrie of Ashtabula, OH; sister-in-law, Joyce Holub and her husband, Larry of Cheyenne, WY. The family will receive friends for a rosary at 5 p.m. and following will be visitation until 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8th in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park located at 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC. Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church located at 100 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 29223, on Tuesday, April 9th at 10:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John Neumann Catholic Church. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Ranada at ComForcare, Right at Home Columbia Caregivers and Heartstrings Hospice. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

845 Leesburg Rd

Columbia , SC 29209

Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2019

