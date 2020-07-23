Mary McCarter

Mary Grace Waller McCarter ORANGEBURG - Mary Grace Waller McCarter, 81, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away July 20, 2020. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 27, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 14050 East Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer, SC, with the Reverend Ryan Tucker officiating. A Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, July 22, at First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Orangeburg. Mary was born August, 28, 1938, in Gilbert, LA. She was the daughter of the late Marvin Waller and the late Lucille McDuff Waller. On January 30, 1960, Mary wed O. Kermit McCarter, Jr. They moved to Orangeburg, SC, in 1964. Mary was employed by Frank A. Wright, CPA, for many years, and then Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College until her retirement. After her retirement, Mary continued volunteering at the South Carolina Education Association-Retired. Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church, and the local chapter of the Red Hat Society. Mary and Kermit enjoyed traveling worldwide after Kermit retired from teaching. Mary is survived by a son, Oliver Kermit McCarter, III (Cindi); grandchildren, Samuel, Timothy, Ellyn, and Margaret McCarter, Tyler (Jessica) and Benjamin (Elizabeth) Eberle; five great-grandchildren all of Lincoln, NE; a sister-in-law, Ruth Anne Collins (Larry) of Columbia, SC; and a niece, Larianne Collins of Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Capital Campaign, 1240 Russell Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115, or to a charity of one's choice
