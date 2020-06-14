Mary McGrath Albright McGee COLUMBIA - Mary McGrath Albright McGee, daughter of Elsie and William McGrath, passed away Friday morning June 12, 2020, holding hands with her loving husband, Joseph Leslie McGee, Sr. Mary was born June 30, 1930, in Meridian, Connecticut. She was a longtime member of Rehobeth Methodist Church in Dentsville, where she served as Worship Chairwoman. Mary also loved to bring small toys for all the children of the church. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, White Shrine of Jerusalem, Jamil Shrine Choo Choo's Ladies Organization, and was an Honored Lady of the Grand Encampment of Knights Templar. Mary was a registered nurse and worked in the NICU nursery at Providence Hospital and Richland Memorial Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Billie D. Albright. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Joseph "Joe" Leslie McGee, Sr.; children, Robert W. McGee, Sr. (Joan), Joseph Leslie McGee, Jr., Julia McGee Skipper (Rodney Lanford), Bill Dean Albright, Edward Anthony McGee (Lynn), Jane Albright, and Mary Albright Pinto (Nabil). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Justin Albright, Katherine Albright, Emily Cox, Eric Cox, David Cox, Marshall Pinto, Rob McGee, Jr., Todd McGee, Thomas McGee, Joseph L. McGee, III, Daniel Skipper, Kelly Weiger, Krisslynn Cuevas; as well as numerous great grandchildren. A private funeral service for Mary will be held at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. A live steam of the funeral service may be viewed at 11 o'clock Monday by visiting her tribute wall at ShivesFuneral Home.com. Pallbearers for Mary's service will be members of the Dentsville Masonic Lodge No 398 AFM. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 6911 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223 or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.