Mary Rogers Meares MULLINS - Mary Rogers Meares, 95, of Mullins, passed away peacefully into the arms of her waiting Savior on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born in Mullins on May 16, 1924, the daughter of the late Lonnie Richard Rogers and the late Mary Frances Richardson Rogers. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, her focus in life was her Lord and her family; her love was true and pure. After meeting the love of her life, she and Jack settled in Mullins where they reared their children and could always be seen working side by side at the funeral home. Following Jack's passing, Mary continued to be a presence at the funeral home until her health declined. She was a lifelong member of Mullins First Baptist Church. Mary was predeceased, by her loving husband, Jack Meares, and her beloved daughter, Debra Meares Waller. Survivors include her children, Donna M. Whittington (Eddie), Jack Randolph Meares, and Cindy M. Gibbs (Joe), all of Mullins; a brother, Lonnie R. Rogers of Paducah, KY; nine grandchildren, Leah W. Weston (Carter), Lindsay W. Creech (Stephen), both of Columbia, Ryan M. Waller of Mullins, Rand E. Waller of North Myrtle Beach, Lauren Meares of Bristol, VA, Tyler R. Meares of Mullins, Judson L. Gibbs (Vivian) of Huntersville, NC, Jordan W. Gibbs of Charlotte, NC, and Jacqueline Gibbs of Conway; and nine great-grandchildren, Jack, Kate, Caroline, Mack, Elizabeth, Lizzie, Olivia, Cami, and Kendall. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Meares residence. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14th, in the chapel of Meares Funeral Home. The family will lay their mother to rest in a private committal service at Cedardale Cemetery. If you would like to remember Mary, the family suggests that memorials be made in her memory to Mullins First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 433, Mullins, South Carolina 29574. A full obituary and guestbook is available at www.mearesfh.com Published in The State on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

