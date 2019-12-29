Mary Murphy Miller COLUMBIA - Mary Murphy Miller, 86, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Mrs. Miller was a 1951 graduate of Orangeburg High School. Mary was also a member of Ashland United Methodist Church where she enjoyed serving in the Harmon Circle. Additionally, Mrs. Miller volunteered at Lexington Medical Center for over 18 years. During her time with LMC, she joined the Red Hat Society of LMC where she developed many special friendships with others. Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Lynne Maxey, granddaughters Brandi Benton and Amanda M. Purvis, and great-grands, Jordan, Brodie, and Michael, and special cousin, Joyce Wolfe (Jimmy) of Cope, S.C. Those that preceded her in death include her first husband, Mr. Lynn Williamson, second husband, Mr. Yost Miller II, and son in law, John Maxey. The memorial service for Mrs. Miller will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2600 Ashland Road, Columbia, S.C. 29210. Receiving of friends will occur one hour prior to the service at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Reverend Scott Efird, Dr. Reverend Thom Jones, and Reverend Reggie Rowell will officiate. Memorials can be made to the Foundation at Lexington Medical Center or LMC Volunteer office located at 2720 Sunset Boulevard West Columbia, SC 29169. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Dec. 29, 2019