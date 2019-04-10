Mary Muir LUGOFF - Mary Ann Dolan Muir, age 82, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019. A private service will be held. Born in Queens, NY on April 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Fischer Dolan. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Anna DeArment of Winnsboro and June Nipper-Crook (Ray) of Lugoff; her grandchildren, Jennifer L. Nipper (Phillip) of Lugoff, Billy E. DeArment of Lugoff, Brandy E. DeArment (Rob) of Winnsboro, Charley M. Truesdale (Justin) of Lugoff, and Brittney E. DeArment (Chad) of Winnsboro; ten great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Dolan (Linda) of Tampa and Michael Dolan (Leslie) of Fort Lauderdale; and sister-in-law, Theresa Dolan. Mary was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Billy E. Muir; son, Billy Eugene Muir, Jr.; brother, William Dolan; sister, Elizabeth Mooney; and brother-in-law, Andrew Mooney. Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Muir family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 10, 2019