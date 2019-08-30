Mary Munn CAMDEN A service to celebrate the life of Mary Ellen Munn, 80, will be held on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Celestial Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel in West Columbia. The Rev. L.C. Evans will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Munn wishes for you to take your family to a dinner. Ms. Munn passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born in Great Falls, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Pearson Robinson Sr. and Kathleen Williams Robinson. She enjoyed music. Surviving are her son, Dondi Munn (Debbie) of Lexington; sister, Linda Robinson Bramlett (William); grandchildren, Jeremy Munn (Victoria) and Casey Munn Ferri (Eric); step-grandchildren, Rebecca Mayfield, Thomas Mayfield (Brittany), Nathaniel Powell (Alisha); great-granddaughter, Charlie Munn; step-great-grandchildren, Phoebe and Meira; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Clifford P. Robinson Jr. and Charles E. Robinson; and sisters, Betty Gail Davis and Marlene Robinson Warr. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2019