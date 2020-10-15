1/1
Mary Neeley
1938 - 2020
Mary Janell Neeley
February 16, 1938 - October 13, 2020
Elgin, South Carolina - Graveside service for Mary Janell Neeley, 82, will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Rev. Dan Griffin will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Billy Graham Foundation.
Mrs. Neeley passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Curtis Ansel Ellis and Alice Sloan Ellis.
Surviving is her son, Roy Neeley of Columbia; daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Paul Jacobs of Greenville, Sherri and Robbie Stevens of Elgin, Bonnie and Johnny Singletary Jr., of Elgin, Cindy Taylor of West Columbia, and Windy and Michael Rawl of Lugoff; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Seal. She was predeceased by her husband, Gene Neeley; brothers, Bud Ansel Ellis and Robert Ellis.


Published in & from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens
