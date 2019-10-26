Mary Nelta Powers Posey WOODRUFF - Mary Nelta Powers Posey passed from this life on October 22, 2019. Born July 31, 1938 to Boyce Powers and Lydia Stevens Powers, of Woodruff, SC. She is survived by her husband Phillip Emil Posey, daughter Carol Posey Adams (wife of Greg Adams) and son Steven Posey (husband of Jeanine Granere Posey), and seven grandchildren: Caleb, Matthew, and Andrew Adams, Melissanne Adams Butler (wife of Austin Butler), Alex, Kyle, and Abigail Posey, and great granddaughter Zaelynn (daughter of Alex Posey). She was a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church. The celebration of her life will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Woodruff, SC. Visitation will be 1-2pm at the church with the service immediately following at 2pm. Reverend Andrew Shull will lead in worship. A graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Greenville, SC. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Oct. 26, 2019