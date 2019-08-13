Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Nguyen Hawkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Nguyen Hawkins SILVER SPRING, MD - Mary Nguyen Hawkins of passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family members, on July 3, 2019 in Rockville, Maryland, following a valiant, years-long battle against cancer. Born August 28, 1974 in Saigon, Vietnam, Mary is the daughter of Louise Nguyen Hawkins and Jerry C. Hawkins and grand-daughter of Frederick and Mary Louise McCann of Rockville, Maryland. She is survived by her parents; sister Elizabeth Nguyen Hawkins and brother-in-law William C. Mackinzie IV (Orlando, FL); aunt and uncle Minh Ngoc Nguyen and Stephen K. Hader (Silver Spring, MD); uncle Tuan Minh Nguyen (Houston, TX); half-brother Nathan McCann (Lakeland, FL); a host of additional Nguyen, McCann and Hawkins relatives.; She was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Frederick Nguyen Hawkins (Miami, FL); aunt Tram Huong Nguyen (Silver Spring, MD); and grandparents Thuan and Thi Tho (Vietnam), Frederick and Mary Louise McCann (Rockville, MD) and Claude and Rheba Hawkins (Union, SC). Her family is grateful for the special persons important in her life, all of whom provided her with unfettered love and support, including but not limited to: Mary Jane Hawkins Tedder (Spartanburg, SC); Janet and Andrew McCann (Rockville, MD); Rosemary McCann-McKee (Shepherdstown, WV); Mary McCann (San Francisco, CA); close friends Rachel Flowers, Derrec Becker, Darcy Strickland, Thom Berry, Veretta Dye and Marti Weaver (Columbia, SC); and longtime friend and roommate Marty G. Robinson (Greenville, NC). and many cherished friends and colleagues in Columbia, SC. Mary's enthusiasm for journalism, communication and public affairs began when she attended Rockville High School and continued throughout her undergraduate studies at University of South Carolina. For nearly a decade, she was a news reporter and programmer at WIS-10, WLTX-19, WOLO-25 and WACH-57 in Columbia, SC, then become the Public Information Director at the South Carolina Department of Health Environmental Controls (DHEC), where she proudly helped implement and oversee nuclear safety policies and procedures for the state. She was a founding member of the Palmetto Alliance of Public Information Officers, as well as a member of both the S.C. Emergency Management Association and the Radiological Communications Working Group. Mary will be fondly remembered for her compassion, enthusiasm and love for her associates, friends and family. She was a proud, tenacious worker throughout her career, a fiercely loyal and generous friend and an unforgettable, lovely spirit in her dynamic journey through life. Last rites were administered by Rev. John J. Dillion of St Francis of Assisi (Derwood, MD), and in accordance with her wishes, a meaningful celebration of her life will be arranged at Brookside Gardens in Maryland and at a private memorial gathering for the convenience of friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Casey House (6001 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20855;

