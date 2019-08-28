Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Norma Bohannon Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Norma Bohannon Moore LEXINGTON Mary Norma Bohannon Moore, 86, was born July 20, 1933 in Sonoraville, GA and passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Birdie Ethel Long and Joseph Christopher Bohannon. Mrs. Moore was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. She attended Sonoraville High School in North Georgia, where she participated in track and field, was a cheerleader, and a basketball star. An amateur and professional bowler, she delivered a phenomenal performance in the State Championship in Dallas, Texas in the 1960's. She also attended Massey Business College in Atlanta. Mrs. Moore was a die-hard Gamecock fan, and was good buddies with the late Jeff Grantz, George Rogers and Marcus Lattimore. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, and was a dedicated wife, mom and grandmother who always put everyone else before herself. Mrs. Moore is survived by her sons, William Marvin Moore, Jr., Timothy Russell Moore; daughter, Terri Moore Hamilton; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and sister-in-law, Nina Moore. She was predeceased by her husband, William Marvin Moore, Sr. and son, Phillip Ray Moore. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends after the service in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LMC Foundation Cancer Care, 2720 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, SC 29169 or donate on line at www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Mary Norma Bohannon Moore LEXINGTON Mary Norma Bohannon Moore, 86, was born July 20, 1933 in Sonoraville, GA and passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Birdie Ethel Long and Joseph Christopher Bohannon. Mrs. Moore was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. She attended Sonoraville High School in North Georgia, where she participated in track and field, was a cheerleader, and a basketball star. An amateur and professional bowler, she delivered a phenomenal performance in the State Championship in Dallas, Texas in the 1960's. She also attended Massey Business College in Atlanta. Mrs. Moore was a die-hard Gamecock fan, and was good buddies with the late Jeff Grantz, George Rogers and Marcus Lattimore. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, and was a dedicated wife, mom and grandmother who always put everyone else before herself. Mrs. Moore is survived by her sons, William Marvin Moore, Jr., Timothy Russell Moore; daughter, Terri Moore Hamilton; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and sister-in-law, Nina Moore. She was predeceased by her husband, William Marvin Moore, Sr. and son, Phillip Ray Moore. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends after the service in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LMC Foundation Cancer Care, 2720 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, SC 29169 or donate on line at www.lmcfoundation.com Published in The State on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close