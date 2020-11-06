Mary Palmer
July 9, 1930 - November 2, 2020
Irmo, South Carolina - Mary McKenna Palmer, 90, of Irmo, died Monday, November 2, 2020. Born in Bamberg, SC, on July 9, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Harry C and Lottie Mae Dennis McKenna. Mary worked as a Telephone Operator, and later promoted and supported Ye Chimney Sweep business. She was a long time member, church mother, and deacon of Grace Covenant Church.
Survivors include her sons: Cary (Jeri) Palmer, of Irmo, Alvin Palmer Jr; two grandchildren, Aaron and Mischa Palmer; one great-grandchild, Althea Palmer; daughter-in-law, Katrina Palmer. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin S. Palmer, Sr., and a son, Eric Palmer.
The funeral service for Mrs. Palmer will be held privately with immediate family and close church members only at Grace Covenant Church at 11a.m. Saturday November 7. Burial will follow at Denmark Cemetery, Denmark, SC, open to all that wish to attend. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Covenant Church P.O. Box 329 Irmo SC 29063.
