Mary Louise Parham

October 22, 1941 - November 17, 2020

Latta, South Carolina - Mary Louise Bethea Sullivan Parham, 79, left her earthly home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M. Thursday at the Dillon First Presbyterian Church with burial in Arlington National Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Mullins, South Carolina, October 22, 1941, she was the youngest daughter of the late Harvey C. and Mary Blue Bethea. She attended schools in Dillon and graduated from Dillon High School in 1959. Because of her family's meager means at that time, Mary Lou was unable to afford college and so she went to work for Hyman Auto Company. While working there, she met a gung ho Marine from Cincinatti, Ohio, Joseph Harry Sullivan. They married in 1962. Four years later, young Mary Lou became a widow with two small children after her husband, Joe was killed in the Vietnam War. Mary Lou knew she would need a more secure and better paying job to support her two small children. After applying for various jobs in Dillon, she received a phone call from the Dillon County Treasurer, Marion H. "Cotton" Parham. Mary Lou began working in the Treasurer's Office in 1967. At that time, she didn't realize she was employed by her future husband. In 1973, she married Mr. Parham. They were married for 15 blessed years before he passed away in 1988. After being widowed twice, she chose to remain single for her remaining 32 years. In 1983, Mary Lou was elected Dillon County's Treasurer by the fine people she had been serving for so many years. She served as Treasurer for 24 years. She retired in 2007 after having served the citizens of Dillon County for 40 years. She was a former President of the South Carolina Auditor's & Treasurer's Association. Mary Lou was humbly honored to be selected Dillon County Citizen of the year in 1983. Serving others was Mary Lou's gift. Aside from her job, she was a member of the Business & Professional Women's Club, and the American Legion Auxillary. She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Dillon where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, participated in the Ladies Bible Study meetings, and traveled to St. Lucia on several mission trips. Her love for travel is exhibited in the many photo albums she created from her travels around the world. Mary Lou loved traveling, music, and animals especially her bird, Woodstock she had for 20 years.

Mary Lou served her family well. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have truly been blessed to have had her in their life.

Survivors include her son, Clinton Kyle Sullivan (Teresa Drake) of Dillon; daughter, Patty Sullivan Cottingham (Stewart) of Bluffton, SC; step-son, Tommy Parham (Sally) of Latta; step-daughter, Leila P. Jordan of Florence; grandchildren, Chad Bracey, Dack Hardwick, Tiffany McCaskill (Trey), Haley Sullivan and her son, Stone Smith, Kylee Turner (Allen), Blaine Sullivan Cottingham, and Brooklyn Sullivan Cottingham; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Lester of Dillon; special niece, Patsy Lou Powers (Terry); special nephew, Harvey Bethea (Sonya), brothers-in-law, Tom (Sue), Jerry, and Mike (Trisch) Sullivan.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her first husband, Marine Staff Sergeant Joseph H. Sullivan, and her second husband, Marion H. "Cotton" Parham; brother, Harvey B. Bethea; brother-in-law, W.B. Lester; and nephew, Benji Lester.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Harrison St., Dillon, SC 29536, Dillon Christian School, P.O. Box 151, Dillon, SC 29536, or to McLeod Hospice, 1203 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store